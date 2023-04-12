Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected ketamine worth about $5 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected ketamine worth about $5 million (with photo) *******************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs today (April 11) seized about 8.5 kilograms of suspected ketamine with an estimated market value of about $5 million in Tuen Mun. A man was arrested.



During an anti-narcotics operation conducted in the vicinity of Tuen Mun this afternoon, Customs officers intercepted a man and found the batch of suspected ketamine inside his rucksack. The 24-year-old man, who claimed to be a student, was subsequently arrested.



An investigation is ongoing.



Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.



Young people should especially pay attention to the fact that drug trafficking is a serious criminal offence. Criminal conviction will result in grave repercussions for their future and they should not take risks in the hope that they may not be caught.



Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).