Upside Golf Launches New Podcast Live from a Golf Cart

Founder of the Upside Golf Company & 30 year PGA Professional Paddy Shea launched the companies first episode of the Upside Golf Podcast. The podcast is dedicated to exploring the lighter side of the game bringing you the freshest and most relatable golf content and entertainment out there. Each episode Shea introduces you to an unknown golf legend focusing on the fun, informative, quirky, controversial, edgy, and downright hilarious aspects of the game.

Episode 1 is a conversation with 38 year Cypress Point caddy and scratch golfer Andrew Dalhammer.

You can view episode 1 here: