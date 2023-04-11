Jermaine Ford Appointed to the Board of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE)

The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) welcomes new board member from Florence-Darlington Technical College.

The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) has named Jermaine Ford, Ed.D., to its board of directors. Ford is president of Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) in Florence, South Carolina. NACCE is the country’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community and technical colleges.

Under Ford’s leadership, FDTC’s enrollment has increased by 11 percent, its foundation charitable giving increased by 350 percent, external partnerships have been restored, and morale at the college is at an all-time high. Before he was appointed president of FDTC, Ford served as vice president for Workforce & Economic Development at South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) in Lafayette, Louisiana. While serving at SLCC, he was responsible for increasing workforce development enrollment by more than 250 percent and increased revenue by more than $30 million via grants, business contracts, open enrollment tuition, and customized training. He has 26 years of combined experience in higher education and the private sector.

President Ford began his higher education career at DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois, and later transitioned to the private sector before returning to the higher education sector at Moraine Valley Community College, South Louisiana Community College, and Florence-Darlington Technical College. He serves on the Higher Education Research and Development Institute Board, McLeod Healthcare Board, Florence County Economic Development Partnership Board, Darlington County Economic Development Partnership Board, and the Florence Chamber of Commerce Board.

“We warmly welcome President Ford to NACCE’s board and look forward to working together to expand opportunities for all students through entrepreneurship,” said NACCE President and CEO Rebecca Corbin, Ed.D. “As a first-generation community college graduate, President Ford has experienced first-hand the opportunities that abound through community colleges and entrepreneurship. Throughout his impressive career working in both higher education and in the private sector, he has displayed a collaborative and visionary leadership style.”

“Higher education is at a critical time in history, and I am honored to serve on the NACCE Board,” President Ford said. “We must ensure colleges have adequate funding to transform underserved communities through community engagement, student success, and strategic workforce development initiatives.”

About NACCE

NACCE is an organization of educators, administrators, presidents, and entrepreneurs focused on vitalizing entrepreneurship in their communities and on their campuses. Its mission is to provide leadership and sustainable, scalable, resources to foster entrepreneurial thinking in one of the largest entrepreneurial ecosystems in North America. The association represents a dynamic community of technical and community colleges, including more than 4,500 faculty, staff, administrators, and presidents, serving 3.3 million students. For more information, visit www.nacce.com.

About FDTC

Florence-Darlington Technical College provides a regional student-centered experience through technical education, workforce development training, and economic development activities. The college offers more than 75 degrees, diploma and certificate programs that lead to careers in business, engineering technology, health care, human services, manufacturing, and many other fields of study. FDTC also offers the College Transfer Program for students with aspirations of transferring to a four-year institution. Its Online College, the South Carolina Virtual College of FDTC, gives students the flexibility to attend classes virtually. For high school students wanting to get ahead in their studies, FDTC offers the Early College (dual enrollment/dual credit) program that allows high school students to accumulate two years of college credit for transfer to senior institutions in the state of South Carolina and elsewhere. For more information, visit: www.fdtc.edu.

