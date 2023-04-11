Author Don Norris’s New Book, “Poetry; Inspiration, Punctuation, and Beating Writer’s Block,” is a Collection of Poems and Stories Revealing How to Beat Writer’s Block

Don Norris, who was born in a small town in central Kansas and worked as a mechanical engineer before retiring, has completed his new book, “Poetry; Inspiration, Punctuation, and Beating Writer’s Block”: a collection of poems that explore a variety of topics and subject matter, accompanied with short stories explaining the inspiration behind each entry.

Norris writes, “What do the following have in common?

“1. A seven-year-old searching his dad’s toolbox to find the strongest tool

“2. Bouncing an eight-month-old on the bed and wondering what he’s thinking as he laughs and screams at the same time

“3. Daydreaming about aliens and space travel

“4. Thinking about robots that mimic the movements of insects

“They are all inspirations for poetry. They can also be part of a simple process to reverse writer’s block and make it work for you instead of against you. Just follow a few simple steps and never be blocked again. If you’ve ever been at a loss for inspiration to write, if you’ve ever suffered from that dreaded thing called writer’s block, or if you just want an interesting read, this book is for you.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Don Norris’s enthralling poems are inspired by the author’s desire to write nonsensical poetry and science fiction after years of precise and, in the author’s words “boring” technical writings as an engineer. By revealing how he came to write each poem, Norris’s writings will help any writer overcome writer’s block and allow them to find topics to write about through even the smallest of suggestions and inspirations during one’s day.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Poetry; Inspiration, Punctuation, and Beating Writer’s Block” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.