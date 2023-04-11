Hong Kong – Labour Department to hold seminar on Minimum Wage Ordinance

Labour Department to hold seminar on Minimum Wage Ordinance ***********************************************************



​The Labour Department will hold a seminar on the Minimum Wage Ordinance on May 9 (Tuesday) at 10.15am at the Lecture Theatre, G/F, the Hong Kong Central Library, 66 Causeway Road, Causeway Bay. Enrolment is now open.

The main provisions of the Minimum Wage Ordinance including the new Statutory Minimum Wage rate of $40 per hour effective from May 1 and family-friendly employment practices, will be introduced in the seminar. Employers, employees and human resources practitioners are welcome to attend.

The seminar will be conducted in Cantonese and admission is free. Seats will be allocated on a first-come- first-served basis and the enrolment deadline is April 28. The enrolment form can be downloaded from the Labour Department’s website (www.labour.gov.hk/eng/news/press20230509.htm). For enquiries, please call 2852 3861.