Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected crack cocaine and suspected cocaine worth about $2.1 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected crack cocaine and suspected cocaine worth about $2.1 million (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (April 10) seized about 1.15 kilograms of suspected crack cocaine and about 1.1kg of suspected cocaine in Tuen Mun. The total estimated market value was about $2.1 million. A 38-year-old man was arrested.

During an anti-narcotics operation conducted in Tuen Mun last night, Customs officers intercepted a suspicious man and seized about 450 grams of suspected crack cocaine in a paper bag carried by him. The man was subsequently arrested. Customs officers later escorted the man to a residential premises nearby for a search and further seized about 1.1kg of suspected cocaine, about 700g of suspected crack cocaine, and a batch of suspected drug manufacturing and packaging paraphernalia.

An investigation is ongoing.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).