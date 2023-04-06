Hop Into Spring at Oceana Santa Monica Hotel with Exclusive 25% OFF Promotion

Oceana Santa Monica Hotel, located in sunny California, offers guests a chance to “hop into spring” with an exclusive promotion.

Santa Monica, CA. (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2023

From March 28th through April 30th, 2023, travelers can book their stay at Oceana Santa Monica and receive 25% OFF the best available rate on suites. But the savings don’t stop there! Guests can also look forward to complimentary room upgrades for the ultimate spring escape.

“We want to invite our guests to shake off the winter blues and enjoy the fresh blooms of spring at Oceana Santa Monica Hotel,” said the hotel’s General Manager. “Our exclusive promotion is an opportunity for travelers to experience the best of the city, while enjoying luxurious accommodations at unbeatable prices.”

Guests of the hotel will have access to all of Oceana Santa Monica Hotel’s world-class amenities, including a spacious outdoor pool, a top-rated restaurant, and stunning ocean views from every room. The promotion is valid for travel dates from March 28th – December 29th, 2023, providing ample time for travelers to plan their ideal spring getaway.

“The best part of this promotion is that it’s available seven days a week,” said management. “Whether you’re planning a weekend retreat or an extended vacation, we have you covered.”

Situated just steps from the beach, Oceana Santa Monica Hotel is the perfect destination for travelers looking to soak up the sun and enjoy all that Santa Monica offers. From shopping on Third Street Promenade to exploring the iconic Santa Monica Pier, there are plenty of activities for guests to enjoy during their stay.

Guests can book directly on the hotel’s website or by calling the reservations team to take advantage of this limited-time offer. Oceana Santa Monica Hotel is the ultimate spring escape with luxurious accommodations, unbeatable savings, and impeccable service.