The Urban Yoga Foundation Presents The People’s Practice Event At NYC’s Fotografiska

The meditation event as a part of Hip Hop Conscious, Unconscious with Mass Appeal

Healing, meditation and music – a combination that creates peace and tranquility.

The Fotografiska Gallery in New York City is partnering with the Urban Yoga Foundation for a weekly gathering, The People’s Practice. Running now until late May of 2023, this event, according to the Fotografiska site, “brings attention to individual needs while encouraging the support of a holistic community.”

As longtime methods include breathing, sound and movement, the goal of The People’s Practice is to have attendees connect and flow through rhythms and movement so that one can have peace of mind while enjoying a feeling of liberation. According to the Urban Yoga Foundation’s website, “The People’s Practice is an integration of Kemetic yogic principles, Hatha and Tao healing arts…. Connect and flow through this practice of mindful movement based on the foundations of geometric progression (which allows one to) remember (their) indigenous nature within.”

The music soundscape for this event incorporates the works of departed Grammy legend, composer/producer/bandleader James Mtume – known for his multi-million selling R&B classic, “Juicy Fruit”, as well as producing/co-authoring hits for Roberta Flack/Donny Hathaway (“The Closer I Get To You”), Phyllis Hyman (“You Know How To Love Me”) and Stephanie Mills (the Grammy winner, “Never Knew Love Like This Before”), among others. This soundscape is created by darinbakerking, a West Coast-based multi-faceted American music artist and producer.

In partnership with Hip Hop 50, a portion of the admission benefits the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

For more information regarding the event, go to

www.fotografiska.com/nyc/events/the-peoples-practice-5/

Urban Yoga Foundation – www.urbanyogafoundation.org