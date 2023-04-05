VIEWS Digital Marketing Welcomes New Digital Marketing Specialist, Deborah Booker

VIEWS Digital Marketing welcomes Deborah Booker as a Digital Marketing Consultant beginning January 2023. Deborah is a graduate of Business Management with a minor in Marketing from Oklahoma State University. As a digital marketing specialist, she has used her business and marketing knowledge to help businesses create effective B2C marketing strategies for almost a decade.

When Deborah moved to Austin, Texas, she worked as a Client Marketing Manager for a start-up marketing agency in the commercial real estate industry. She specializes in launching innovative marketing and branding strategies that speak directly to target audiences. As a content strategist & manager, she offers a creative, user-centric, and data-driven approach to entrepreneurial companies.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this talented and supportive team. VIEWS is dedicated to helping their clients and employees thrive by staying on the forefront of this ever-changing industry’s trends- I am excited to grow with VIEWS and their clients,” Deb shares.

In Deborah’s spare time, she enjoys walking Austin’s beautiful trails, paddle-boarding, snow skiing, and playing with her two dogs.

