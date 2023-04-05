A freeze dried breast milk service launches in Tempe, Arizona.

BoobieJuice is a freeze dried breast milk company that takes a mothers very own breast milk and freeze dries it into compact and convenient pouches. Freeze drying is an all natural process that removes all of the water and creates a nutrient dense powder. The breast milk powder doesn’t need refrigeration, halts lipase breakdown, and is individually packaged in the mothers original breast milk pouch serving sizes. It is great for on the go, busy parents and travel.

“We are excited to bring this service to the Valley,” said founder Lisa Bartlett. “I wanted to provide a way for moms to save their hard earned breast milk for an extended period of time.” Freeze drying stops the degradation of fats and protein that normally occurs with storing frozen breast milk in the freezer. “Our priority is creating the highest quality and safest product for your baby.” It is easily rehydrated back to liquid breast milk by adding warm water. The freeze dried breast milk powder can also be used to fortify your baby or toddler’s foods.

BoobieJuice is located in Tempe, Arizona. Customers can drop off their breast milk stash or ship to them using one of their specialty shipping kits. They currently service the entire United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and other international markets. BoobieJuice offers freeze drying service packages starting at 40oz and can accommodate large volume (2000+) custom stash orders.

For additional information, pricing and details, visit boobiejuice.com.