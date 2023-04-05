Mount Hood Railroad Launching Spring Tourism Season with an Easter Train

The historic Mount Hood Railroad is ready to kick off its 2023 season this Saturday, April 8, 2023, with the special Easter Train event. Departing the Hood River rail depot (110 Railroad Street, Hood River, OR 97031) at 9 am, 12 pm, and 3 pm, the Easter Train is a unique and unforgettable way for families to celebrate the holiday.

The Mount Hood Railroad’s Easter Train will take families on a scenic journey through the beautiful Hood River Valley, visiting The Fruit Company’s elegant orchard gift shop and heritage museum. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance, delighting children, and spreading cheer. This festive event will feature various Easter-themed activities for children of all ages, including an Easter egg hunt, fun crafts, games, and a rabbit petting zoo.

Following the Easter Train event, The Mount Hood Railroad will offer spring and summer train rides every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, showcasing the region’s beauty. Scenic train rides come with charm and historic nostalgia as guests are transported in restored vintage rail cars. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.mthoodrr.com. With limited seats, families are encouraged to book early.

About the Mount Hood Railroad:

The Mount Hood Railroad, built in 1906, is a historic, family-owned and operated scenic railway. Recently acquired by The Fruit Company in Hood River, Oregon, it continues to provide memorable tours, including scenic train rides, railbike adventures, and orchard excursions through stunning forests and along rushing rivers. The railway has been committed to preserving the heritage of rail travel and providing exceptional customer service. The Mount Hood Railroad is a must-visit destination for train enthusiasts, families, and nature lovers of all ages.