Afni Careers Launches Bilingual Insurance Program in Tucson with Paid Training to Prepare for Licensing Exam

Global contact center company, Afni, has launched a bilingual insurance program at their location in Tucson, Arizona, servicing one of the nation’s largest insurance companies. Employees will go through paid training to prepare them for their licensing exam, and Afni will cover the cost of the exam.

People looking to excel in the insurance industry and enjoy Arizona living are looking to Afni Careers. After becoming members of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Afni Careers saw the need for more bilingual employees to support the insurance industry. They launched a bilingual insurance program that is now providing agents for one of the nation’s largest insurance companies.

“This is a great industry to be part of. As long as people own things of value, they will want insurance to protect them. It’s hard to beat the insurance industry for security and stability,” said Samantha Byard, Manager of Recruitment Marketing.

Afni Careers started as a small consumer collections agency back in 1936 in Bloomington, Illinois. Since then, they have grown to become a leading contact center company servicing clients around the globe. Afni has 10,000 employees who work from home or at several contact centers around the world, including at their Tucson contact center. The new insurance program includes free training and licensing for insurance sales jobs in Tucson, as well as opportunities for advancement.

Afni boasts a high employee satisfaction rate, thanks to their insurance benefits, tuition reimbursement, generous paid time off packages, and team-building activities that nourish a strong sense of workplace unity.

“We’re proud to be filling this need and transcending language boundaries within the insurance industry. We’re also excited to be providing many new insurance service employment opportunities in beautiful Tucson, Arizona,” said Byard.

To learn more about Afni Careers’ bilingual insurance programs or their free training and licensing for aspiring insurance specialists, visit AfniCareers.com.

About Afni

Afni is a U.S.-based global call center/contact center, working with employees and customers of the world’s best brands. ​They are composed of a global team of people who love helping companies develop meaningful and profitable relationships with customers.