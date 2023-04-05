Traverse Bay Farms Launches Three Free Comprehensive 30-Day Workbooks for Arthritis Management

Traverse Bay Farms Launches Three Free Comprehensive 30-Day Workbooks and Checklists for an Active, Healthy Lifestyle, Better Sleep, and Arthritis Management

Traverse Bay Farms, a leader in health and wellness resources and all-natural products, is thrilled to announce the release of three free, downloadable 30-day workbooks and checklists designed to help individuals embrace an active, healthy lifestyle, improve sleep quality, and manage arthritis symptoms effectively. The workbooks and checklists are available for download at www.traversebayfarms.com.

The first workbook, “A Natural 30-Day Strategy to Embrace an Active and Healthy Lifestyle,” provides a step-by-step guide to incorporating healthier habits into daily routines. The workbook covers essential topics such as nutrition, exercise, mental well-being, and stress management. The accompanying checklist helps users track their progress and stay motivated throughout the 30-day journey.

Download the 30-Day Active and Healthy Lifestyle Workbook and Checklist at: https://www.traversebayfarms.com/blogs/news/a-natural-30-day-strategy-to-embrace-an-active-and-healthy-lifestyle

The second workbook, “30-Day Action Plan to Better Sleep,” focuses on helping individuals improve their sleep quality through proven strategies and techniques. The workbook covers topics such as creating a sleep-friendly environment, developing a bedtime routine, and implementing relaxation techniques to reduce stress and anxiety. The accompanying checklist serves as a daily reminder to stay on track and make consistent progress towards better sleep.

Download the 30-Day Better Sleep Action Plan Workbook and Checklist at: https://www.traversebayfarms.com/blogs/news/30-day-action-plan-to-better-sleep

The third workbook, “Arthritis Worksheet and Checklist: SMART Goals,” is designed to help individuals with arthritis set and achieve realistic goals for managing their condition. The workbook covers goal-setting techniques, self-assessment, and strategies for improving mobility and reducing pain. The accompanying checklist serves as a tool to track progress, ensuring that users stay focused on their goals.

Download the Arthritis Worksheet and Checklist: SMART Goals at: https://www.traversebayfarms.com/products/arthritis-worksheet-and-checklist-smart-goals

“We understand the importance of a holistic approach to health and well-being,” said Andy LaPointe, spokesperson for Traverse Bay Farms. “With these three workbooks and checklists, we aim to provide practical, easy-to-follow resources that empower individuals to make lasting improvements in their lives.”

About Traverse Bay Farms: Traverse Bay Farms is dedicated to helping individuals live healthier, happier lives by providing insight, resources, and products in the health and wellness industry. With a focus on natural, evidence-based solutions, Traverse Bay Farms is committed to improving the lives of its customers through education and support.

For more information about Traverse Bay Farms, visit www.traversebayfarms.com or follow them on social media for updates and resources.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 38+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.