Loveforce International Signs Humboldt County Native Musician to a Recording Contract

Loveforce International has signed Humboldt County and Eureka California native Bobby Long to a recording contract. Long is a veteran musician and has been involved in several important bands local to Humboldt County including Country Fever. He is currently a member of Dr. Squid. He will be a Featured Artist on the label.

The deal includes artist, songwriting and publishing royalties for Long. It includes close to 30 instrumental versions of his compositions and recordings. It also provides an option to include his future writing and recording projects.

Loveforce International is a record label that has released over 300 Digital Music Singles since it’s inception in late January 2020. The label’s music is available on most major streaming and downloading platforms worldwide and is distributed to 156 different nations.

“Bobby Long is an excellent musician and arranger. We plan on utilizing his music for both Digital Music Singles and sync licensing,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.

For further information contact, Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.