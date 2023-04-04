Loveforce International Declares Peace Without Uttering a Word

On Friday, April 7, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective. The new Digital Music Single is the instrumental version of the song “Declare Peace.”

This new Digital Music Single is an electronic Psy-Trance version of the song Declare Peace by A Prophet Among Us. It is in a totally different genre of music than original. It has instrumentation similar Kraftwerk. Other beats are added to give it a smattering of other genres as well including Latin Urban and Hip Hop.

“We are delighted to release this totally unique record,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. It is in a genre that we haven’t released before which adds nicely to our reputation of releasing music in a variety of musical genres,” he continued.

The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.

