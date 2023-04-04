Loveforce International Announces Its April 2023 Releases

Loveforce International has announced its April 2023 releases. There will be eight new Digital Music Single releases. The releases will be on every Friday of the month, April 7, 14, 21 and 28.

There will be new releases by Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon and inRchild. One of the releases will include a featured artist. Two of the releases will be instrumentals. The musical genres will include Southern Soul, Hip Hop, Soul, Blues-Rock, Electronic Psy-Trance, Jazz, and Pop.

“We are releasing a variety of different musical genres this month,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Our song themes this month range from romantic to reflective,” he continued.

The new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.

For More Information Contact, Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.