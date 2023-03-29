Hong Kong – Kwong Wah Hospital’s statement on healthcare worker being intimidated

Kwong Wah Hospital’s statement on healthcare worker being intimidated *********************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:



The spokesman for Kwong Wah Hospital (KWH) made the following statement today (March 28) regarding a healthcare worker being intimidated.

A nurse was suspected to be intimidated, with a folding knife displayed, while performing wound dressing procedure for a 62-year-old male patient in an Orthopaedics and Traumatology ward today. Upon receiving report from the nurse, the hospital reported to the police immediately. A man was subsequently arrested by the police in the ward.

The hospital is highly concerned about the incident and expressed sympathy to the nurse who was suspected to be intimidated. The hospital will provide psychological support to the staff in need. The hospital resolutely adopts a zero-tolerance attitude to any workplace violence, strongly condemns the violent acts of the person concerned, and will follow up seriously and fully co-operate with the police investigation.

KWH has all along attached great concern to work safety for its staff under prevailing guidelines and measures to prevent workplace violence. The hospital will review and strengthen safety measures in the ward to ensure workplace safety. The hospital appeals to patients to co-operate and follow the instructions of healthcare workers for their own well-being and the public interest.

The hospital has reported the incident to the Hospital Authority Head Office via the Advance Incident Reporting System.