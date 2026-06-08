Car discounts June 2026: Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors roll out offers worth up to Rs 2.15 Lakh

Major automakers like Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors are offering significant discounts and benefits on select car models throughout June 2026. Savings can reach up to Rs 2.15 lakh on vehicles such as the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, with various incentives including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers available.

Car buyers planning a new purchase this month can take advantage of substantial discounts and benefits offered by major automakers, including Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors. The June 2026 offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives, loyalty rewards, and corporate benefits, with total savings reaching as high as Rs 2.15 lakh on select models.

Hyundai June 2026 Discounts

Hyundai is reportedly offering discounts across several popular models, with the Creta SUV leading the list. As per a report, customers can save up to Rs 1 lakh on select Creta petrol variants while on Verna there are benefits of up to Rs 95,000 on pre-facelift versions, while the updated Verna facelift carries offers worth up to Rs 55,000. Buyers considering the Creta Electric can avail benefits of up to Rs 85,000 this month, as per Autocar India.

As per the report, other Hyundai models receiving notable discounts include:

Grand i10 Nios: Benefits up to Rs 78,000

Alcazar: Savings up to Rs 75,000

i20 and i20 N Line: Benefits up to Rs 63,000

Exter: Discounts and incentives worth up to Rs 43,000

Aura: Benefits up to Rs 25,000

Venue: Scrappage benefit of Rs 5,000

Maruti Suzuki June 2026 Discounts

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa lineup is also carrying strong discounts this month. As per Moneycontrol, the Invicto MPV tops the chart with total benefits of up to Rs 2.15 lakh, making it one of the most heavily discounted vehicles in the market.

The Grand Vitara SUV receives offers ranging from Rs 85,000 to Rs 1.35 lakh on petrol variants. Strong Hybrid versions get additional road-tax benefits in Delhi, pushing total savings to as much as Rs 1.85 lakh, along with extended warranty packages.

Other Maruti Suzuki models with June offers include:

Ignis: Benefits up to Rs 45,000

Baleno: Discounts up to Rs 40,000

XL6: Benefits up to Rs 45,000

Jimny: Savings up to Rs 45,000

Fronx: Offers up to Rs 25,000 depending on the variant

Many of these schemes also include exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives, loyalty rewards, and corporate discounts.

Tata Motors June 2026 Discounts

Tata Motors is offering benefits of up to Rs 55,000 on several passenger vehicles throughout June. As we reported earlier, The offers are applicable on most 2026 model-year cars and SUVs, excluding the Punch and the updated Tiago facelift.

The highest discounts are available on:

Tata Nexon: Benefits up to Rs 55,000

Tata Curvv: Benefits up to Rs 55,000

Meanwhile, diesel-powered Harrier and Safari SUVs are being offered with benefits worth up to Rs 45,000 each.

Additional savings are available on:

Tata Altroz: Up to Rs 40,000

Tata Tiago (pre-facelift): Up to Rs 35,000

Tata Tigor: Up to Rs 30,000

The offers include a mix of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage benefits, and corporate incentives. Buyers should note that corporate discounts cannot be combined with consumer offers.

June 2026 Car Discount Highlights

Highest overall discount: Maruti Suzuki Invicto – up to Rs 2.15 lakh

Biggest Hyundai offer: Creta – up to Rs 1 lakh

Biggest Tata offer: Nexon and Curvv – up to Rs 55,000

Offers valid through June 30, 2026

Benefits may vary by city, dealership stock, and variant availability

Prospective buyers are advised to check with their nearest dealership for exact offer details, as discounts and benefits may differ based on location and inventory.