CBSE lodges formal complaint over cyber attacks

The Board stressed that that despite the malicious attempts, CBSE’s systems and databases remain “secure and uncompromised” | Photo Credit: KACPER PEMPEL

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said it has filed a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police regarding a series of coordinated and sophisticated cyber attacks directed at its Post-Result Services Portal. It however stressed that that despite these malicious attempts, CBSE’s systems and databases remain “secure and uncompromised.”

“As the portal caters to lakhs of students across the country for availing post-result services, any disruption to its functioning has the potential to adversely impact a large number of stakeholders, cause significant public inconvenience, and affect public order and create dissatisfaction amongst students against the Board,” it said in a statement.

The portal was launched on June 2, to facilitate verification and re-evaluation of answer scripts for candidates who had appeared in the XII Board Examination. It added that the portal was subjected to repeated and coordinated cyber attacks over the past three days.

Multiple Attacks

“The attacks involved large volumes of malicious traffic originating from multiple IP addresses within and outside the country. The apparent objective of the attackers appeared to destabilize the platform, deny access to legitimate users, and attempt unauthorized extraction of information by the elements inimical to national interest,” it added.

“In view of the nature, scale, and coordinated character of these attacks, CBSE has approached the IFSO Unit for a detailed investigation and appropriate legal action against those responsible. It is emphasized that despite these malicious attempts, CBSE’s systems and databases remain secure and uncompromised,” CBSE said.

It also stated that no data breach or unauthorized access has been detected and the attacks were successfully mitigated through continuous monitoring and response mechanisms, with support from cybersecurity teams of IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, Digital India Corporation, CERT-In, and other Central Government agencies.

Published on June 5, 2026