Forging an exclusive and authentic partnership for Automobili Lamborghini events

SantAgata Bolognese – WEBWIRE – Thursday, March 16, 2023

Automobili Lamborghini and Carbon Champagne toasted its new partnership at the Italian super sports car brands SantAgata Bolognese factory.

Carbon Champagne was created in 2011 by Carbon CEO Alexandre Mea, a fifth-generation heir to his Devavry family Champagne house established in 1920. His low volume, exclusive Champagne is produced using hand-processed Grand Cru and Premier Cru fruit from the family vineyard, stored in oak barrels for a depth and character of flavor, then bottled in the Carbon-crafted bottles. The carbon wrap of the bottles is constructed from a complex 37-step process, applied in various carbon and colored finishes, and importantly protecting the precious Champagne from light and preserving its taste.

The ultra-premium Champagne, crafted in time-honored traditions, juxtaposes with the high-tech innovation of the carbon fiber bottles. Carbon Champagne will be a partner supporting both for motorsports events as well as exclusive lifestyle celebrations.

Lamborghini is a brand that evokes traditional craftsmanship and future tech in everything it does, said Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann. Carbon Champagne conjures similar celebrations of an authentic, exclusive and aspirational lifestyle and our partnership is a vivid reflection of both brands approach to using traditional skills alongside cutting edge ideas and technologies.

Alexandre Mea, CEO of Champagne CARBON, said: We strive for excellence in all that we do: in production of our Champagne, through the unique Carbon presentation, and the experience that results from every taste. Beyond the mastering of our fields of competence, our principles reflect those of Automobili Lamborghini: our Champagne house represents more than an inspirational product, it is a way of life and a philosophy.