Lightning Bolt USA Custom Motorcycle Building Challenge presented by BMW Motorrad and by House of Machines NYC.

– Saturday, March 25th 11:00 am till midnight. Two locations.

– Foley Gallery, 59 Orchard St., Manhattan, NY

– The House of Machines, 49 Monroe St., Manhattan, NY

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – WEBWIRE – Thursday, March 16, 2023

BMW Motorrad is excited to announce that the Lightning Bolt USA Custom Motorcycle Building Challenge is coming to the Two Bridges neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on Saturday, March 25th. The highest winner-take-all prize amount offered at a custom motorcycle challenge in the U.S. will be up for grabs.

Custom motorcycles and their builders will be on hand at the Foley Gallery at 59 Orchard Street, Manhattan, New York. Gallery doors open to the public at 11:00 am. Judging will take place between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm and the Foley Gallery will be open until 8:00 pm.

The panel of judges includes prior winner of The Golden Bolt in Los Angeles, Brian Buttera, John The Painter from Indian Larry Motorcycles and BMW Motorrad Head of Design, Edgar Heinrich.

Chairmen of the Motorcycle Building Challenge will be Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad and renowned U.S. custom motorcycle builder, Kevin Dunworth.

Join the afterparty at The House of Machines NYC, 49 Monroe St, Manhattan, NY beginning at 5:00 pm with the winner announcement at 9:00 pm. The House of Machines, (THoM) is a meeting place to bring together motorcycles, riders, and the local community. THoM locations include the U.S., South Africa, Japan, and China.

The Lighting Bolt USA event page: https://thelightningbolt.us/

BMW Group In America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles as well as the BMW XM. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 349 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 146 BMW motorcycle retailers, 104 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Groups sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

