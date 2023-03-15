Brian and Sassy Henry of Pawleys Island, Get Carried Away Southern Market Expands into Mount Pleasant, SC

Brian and Sassy Henry bring their passion for Southern cuisine to Mount Pleasant with the new Get Carried Away Southern Market location.

Pawleys Island, SC: Get Carried Away Southern Market, the popular catering and take-out business owned by Brian and Sassy Henry, is expanding into Mount Pleasant, SC, with the opening of a flagship store.

The Henrys also own a thriving beachside bed and breakfast and one of the most famous pimento cheese companies in the U.S. (Palmetto Cheese), have been a fixture in the Pawleys Island community for over 20 years.

Their new store in Mount Pleasant will feature the same delicious Southern fare that has made their Pawleys Island location a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

“We’re excited to expand our business into Mount Pleasant,” said Brian Henry. “We’ve had so much success with our Pawleys Island location, and we’re looking forward to bringing our delicious Southern cuisine to a new community.”

Get Carried Away Southern Market is known for its unique take on Southern classics, such as Sassy’s signature pimento cheese, which has become nationally adored and is now sold in 9,500 stores in 40 states. The store also offers various other dishes, from chicken salad to shrimp and grits, all made with the freshest ingredients and served with a smile.

The Henrys’ store in Mount Pleasant is located in Moultrie Plaza at 604 Coleman Blvd and will be open for business starting March 15th, 2023. The store will be open from 10 am to 6 pm weekly.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Mount Pleasant community,” said Sassy Henry. “We’ve always believed that good food brings people together, and we’re looking forward to meeting new people and sharing our passion for Southern cuisine with them.”

In addition to their new location in Mount Pleasant, the Henrys are also expanding their small Pawleys Island business, Get Carried Away Southern Market, hoping to establish a future franchise. Their dedication to their community and their love for the ocean has been the driving forces behind their success.

For more information about Get Carried Away Southern Market and their new location in Mount Pleasant, visit their website at www.getcarriedawaypi.com.