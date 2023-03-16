Aspire General Insurance Appoints Byron Storms as CEO and Chairman

Aspire General Insurance, a leading provider of auto insurance in CA, announced the appointment of Byron Storms as its new Chairman of the Board. Storms brings with him a wealth of experience in the insurance industry, having worked in senior leadership positions at several leading insurance companies, including President of National General, taking the company public in 2014. Byron continues to serve as Aspire General’s President and CEO since joining in 2015.

“It was a natural progression and the right next step for Aspire to have Byron move into the role as Chairman of the Board,” said Jerry Keenan, past Chairman, and majority stakeholder of Aspire General. “Byron’s deep understanding of the insurance industry, combined with his strategic vision and leadership experience, makes him the ideal candidate to continue to lead Aspire into the future.”

Storms has spent over 30 years in the insurance industry, working in various roles including Senior VP of Sales, President, and CEO, as well as launching, and running a general agency. He has a proven track record of driving growth, improving operational efficiency, and delivering exceptional results to shareholders and stakeholders.

“I am honored to assume the role as Chairman of the Board for Aspire,” said Storms. “I will continue to work with the outstanding team at Aspire to deliver exceptional insurance programs to our clients and drive growth for the company.”

Storms also announced that Tom Newgarden has been appointed to Aspire’s Board of Directors. Mr. Newgarden is an analytics driven insurance executive with 30+ years of successful experience leading efforts to profitably grow carriers across the property casualty personal lines spectrum. Storms said, “Tom played an instrumental role in the successful acquisition and rehabilitation of National General Insurance (formerly GMAC insurance) and is a wealth of knowledge for us to pull from and we are lucky to have him as a board member.” Newgarden has been in many roles, including; Executive VP Chief Underwriting Officer, Chief Analytics Officer and President of National General Preferred culminating in the successful sale to Allstate Insurance for $4 billion. Advisory director and board opportunities over the years have included the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Transunion, Bunker Hill Insurance, and others.

About Aspire General Insurance Company:

Aspire General Insurance Company is a privately owned, leading provider of auto insurance in CA. With high focus on cutting edge technology for brokers/agents and insureds, exceptional customer service, and fast and fair in-house claims handling. Aspire has established a reputation as one of the top auto insurance providers in the CA market. Aspire General has been providing affordable auto insurance to Californians since 2013.

