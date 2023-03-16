BDA Announces Senior Tech Banker Hire for Greater China

BDA Partners is pleased to announce that Jeff Chen has joined as a Managing Director and Head of Technology, Greater China, based in Hong Kong. Jeff will expand and deepen BDA’s origination and coverage of the Tech sector in Asia.

Jeff has almost 20 years’ experience advising on M&A and capital markets transactions in the Tech and Health sectors. Before joining BDA, he was Chief Strategy Officer at WeDoctor Group, a leading digital healthcare platform in China, backed by Tencent and valued at over US$7bn. Before that, he was Head of Capital Markets at Fullerton Health, an enterprise healthcare service provider, operating in nine markets including Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia, backed by RRJ Capital and Ping An Capital.

Previously, he was Head of Tech Investment Banking for Asia at HSBC and, before that, a senior member of the Asia TMT investment banking team at Credit Suisse.

Jeff Acton, Partner, Head of Technology at BDA said, “We’re excited to welcome Jeff to BDA. He’s a leading expert in the emerging digital healthcare space, and brings with him extensive relationships, and a track record of successful M&A and growth capital transactions in Tech across Greater China and Asia. The Tech sector is a priority for us. We expect continued growth in M&A and private equity activity across the region.”

Jeff holds a BSc in Business Administration with emphasis in Finance from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business. He is a native speaker in English and Mandarin.

