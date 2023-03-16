KT Connections is a 2023 Managed Service Provider Awards Winner

KT Connections, Inc., a leading provider of managed technology solutions, announced today their reception of the 2023 Managed Service Provider 500 award. Additionally, CRN named KT Connections to its Managed Service provider list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2023. CRN’s MSP 500 List identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.

“A progressive MSP draws referral business and we’ve seen significant growth from our high customer satisfaction scores amongst our managed IT customers. It’s exciting to be recognized for that success with CRN’s recognition, our continued expansion into new markets while maintaining a very high level of service delivery,” says Rodd Ahrenstorff, Partner at KT Connections.

This news comes in the wake of many recent accomplishments of the company, including:

– Receiving the 2023 Allworx APEX Platinum award.

– Receiving the Top Lifetime Achievement Partner award from Scale Computing.

– Expansion of its services into the Front Range in Wyoming & Colorado.

“We see our clients moving more workloads to the cloud including edge computing and away from silos of on-prem infrastructure. With this shift, securing cloud and edge environments will be both a challenge & opportunity as workloads move to distinct cloud platforms,” says Casey Parker, Vice President at KT Connections, when discussing the biggest opportunity within managed services.

About KT Connections

Founded in 1997, KT Connections’ primary mission is to help people thrive and empower them through better technology, striving to understand and help deliver on each customer’s particular needs. Serving over 350 customers annually throughout the western states, KT Connections delivers services such as Complete Managed IT, Cybersecurity & Firewall Suite, Physical Surveillance/Door Access/Alarm Monitoring, Telecommunications, IT Infrastructure, Conference & Smart Rooms, and Technology Consulting. For more information about KT Connections, visit the website at www.ktconnections.com or call 1-888-891-4201.

View the full press release: https://www.ktconnections.com/msp-500-press-release