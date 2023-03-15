Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray is the Original HOCL-Based Multi-Purpose Personal Health Solution

More consumers than ever before are searching for all-natural products, just like Dr. Burd’s Original Wonder Spray.

“We have developed an all-natural multi-purpose personal health solution that is gentle enough to use on wounds but strong enough to disinfect your home,” said Dr. John Burd, CEO of Wonder Spray, LLC. in San Diego. “The key ingredient is Hypochlorous Acid, or HOCL, which is naturally produced by the white blood cells to fight infections and bacteria.”

Dr. Burd, a Ph.D. scientist and biochemist, said Original Wonder Spray significantly reduces the bacteria in and around the affected area.

“It starts working immediately on contact. You can use Original Wonder Spray for a variety of health conditions, such as coughs, sore throats, earaches, mouth sores, gum issues, and seasonal eye, nasal, and respiratory symptoms,” he added. “You can also use it to disinfect anywhere in your home or office because it is safe for people of all ages and pets.

“Original Wonder Spray is a product that consumers want,” Dr. Burd said. “Many consumers don’t want to buy products that contain potentially dangerous chemicals. They place a high priority on the ingredients in a product, even more than a brand name.

“Our product is 100 percent natural, which is what more consumers want,” he added. “It is fast-acting, highly effective, and cruelty-free, another value that motivates consumers.”

Dr. Burd said he is focused on developing healthy and natural solutions for common health-related issues by using the power of HOCL.

The Cleveland Clinic website listed the following benefits of Hypochlorous Acid:

Fights bacteria that cause clogged pores and acne.

Speeds up wound healing and repair damage.

Combats inflammation and conditions such as eczema or psoriasis.

“HOCL has been called nature’s oldest disinfectant,” Dr. Burd said. “Original Wonder Spray should a staple in everyone’s home.”

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service. Please check with your doctor.

About Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray

Wonder Spray was founded by Dr. John Burd, a renowned biochemist and the founder and former CEO of Dexcom, Inc., the leader in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. His current research is focused on formulating healthy natural solutions to common skin and health-related issues by harnessing the power of HOCL for everyday use. Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray flagship product is Orginal Wonder, which can help to fight infection, reduce inflammation, and enhance your body’s natural ability to heal, and is highly effective against a wide range of ailments.

Dr. Burd has dedicated his career to helping family members and others.