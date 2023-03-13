Hong Kong – HKSAR Government strongly disapproves and firmly rejects remarks by spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of EU

HKSAR Government strongly disapproves and firmly rejects remarks by spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of EU ******************************************************************************************



The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) today (March 12) strongly disapproved and firmly rejected the scandalising of the criminal justice process of the HKSAR that involves cases concerning the Hong Kong National Security Law (NSL) by a spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union (EU).

A spokesman for the HKSAR Government said, “As guaranteed by the Basic Law and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights, all defendants charged with a criminal offence have the right to and will undergo a fair trial by the judiciary. The courts decide cases strictly in accordance with the evidence and all applicable laws. Cases will never be handled any differently owing to the profession, political beliefs or background of the persons involved.”

The HKSAR Government spokesman stressed, “Hong Kong is a society underpinned by the rule of law and has always adhered to the principle that laws must be obeyed and lawbreakers held accountable. Hong Kong’s judicial system has always been highly regarded by international communities. The Judiciary exercises judicial power independently in accordance with the law, free from any interference. Everyone charged with a criminal offence has the right to a fair hearing.”

The HKSAR Government spokesman reiterated, “The HKSAR Government steadfastly safeguards national sovereignty, security and development interests, and upholds the authority of the NSL. It resolutely carries out its duties and obligations to safeguard national security in accordance with the law, and upholds the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong people as protected under the law, so as to ensure the steadfast and successful implementation of ‘one country, two systems’. Any person’s attempt to undermine the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong by slandering the rule of law in Hong Kong will only expose his own weakness and faulty arguments and be doomed to fail. The HKSAR Government strongly urges the relevant EU official to immediately stop acting against the international law and basic norms of international relations, and interfering in the Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs at large.”