Sales Rain Announces Revised Virtual Office Plans and Promotions

– The Basic Plan provides a professional business address, and personal Mainbox, adding a one-time Php3,000 for Business Documents.

Php1,950 per month / Php23,400 per year

Promo: Waived security deposit if paid for 1-year term plus extra 2 months free at the end of the term.

– The PRO Plan includes all of the Basic Plan features plus 2 days of use of personal workspace OR 2 hours of use of a conference room per month at any available location.

Php4,000 per month / Php48,000 per year

Promo: Php42,000 for the whole year & waived security deposit if paid for 1-year term plus extra 2 months free at the end of the term.

– The Enterprise Plan offers a professional business address, personal Mainbox, and Business Documents. 6 days of use of personal workspace OR 6 hours of use of a conference room per month at any available location.

Design of logo, business cards & letterhead.

Free one companion

1 Free coffee per day.

Php7,500 per month / Php90,000 per year

Promo: Php74,000 for the whole year & waived security deposit if paid for 1-year term plus extra 2 months free at the end of the term.

“We are excited to offer our customers these new Virtual Office Plans and promotions,” said Mr. Rajeev Agarwal, CEO of Sales Rain. “As businesses adapt to the changing business environment, our virtual office plans provide a cost-effective way for businesses to establish a professional image without the expense of a traditional office space.”

Sales Rain’s Virtual Office Plans are perfect for startups, small businesses, and entrepreneurs who require a professional business address, mail handling, call answering services, and access to private office spaces. With Sales Rain’s new Virtual Office Plans promotions, businesses can now take advantage of the best virtual office solutions in the market at discounted rates.

For more information about Sales Rain’s Virtual Office Plans and special promotions, please visit the Sales Rain website at https://salesrain.com/virtual-office/

Contact: info ( @ ) salesrain dot com

Mobile/WhatsApp/Viber: +63 917 311 724

About the Company:

Sales rain – A market leader in serviced offices offering flexible call center seat leasing and private offices in the Philippines with multiple sites in Manila, PH. Contact with them Now!

###