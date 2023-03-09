ReviveAdserverMod.com Launches direct link ads plugin for Revive adserver

ReviveAdserverMod’s Direct link ads plugin is a cost-effective way for advertisers to reach their target audience, as they eliminate the need for additional landing pages or content creation. This Plugin is used to drive traffic to a specific product or service offering and is often optimized for maximum click-through rates and conversions.

Direct Link Ads Plugin are used in various channels including affiliate marketing, email marketing, search engines, and social media platforms

The direct link ads plugin is currently available on reviveadservermod.com and is suitable for all versions of revive ad server, one can purchase the plugin to enable direct link ads with more conversion rate.