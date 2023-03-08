Christine Nielsen selected as Top Global Impact Entrepreneur of the Year by IAOTP

Christine Nielsen honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)

Christine Nielsen, the Founder/CEO of Contrast Results Group, Owner of BrainTap Coach, Forbes Business Council Member, Author, TedX & International Speaker, Advisor, and Spokeswoman, was recently selected as Top Global Impact Entreprenuer of the Year 2023 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and excellence within multiple industries.

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor, only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

Christine is being recognized for having over 25 years of professional experience. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with and assisted businesses worldwide in reaching new heights of performance. The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “Choosing Christine for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make. She continues to shine as a top leader in her industry. She is brilliant at what she does, has tremendous foresight of empowerment coaching, and her skills and accomplishments are unmatched.”

When it comes to assisting businesses and people in reaching their full potential, Christine is a true specialist and master coach. Christine has been a consultant for over 26 years and has held many executive-level jobs. Using her prior work experience, she now works as a consultant specializing in organizational transformation, leadership development and culture change. Christine helps transform organizations by using unique tools that drive increased performance across all business areas, such as elevating leadership consciousness, aligning business drivers with the purpose of people in the organization, and creating powerful structures for fulfilling the goals of the company.

Christine is not only a member of the Forbes Business Council and the founding CEO of Contrast Results Group, but she also developed BrainTap Coach and is an advisor to several companies. She has a track record of helping businesses of all sizes and in all sectors of the economy to improve their performance. Christine is proficient in French and English, which she uses to create impact in her roles as an international speaker and TEDx Speaker. In addition, she has performed on stages all around the world.

Ms. Nielsen provides a variety of services to her clients as a consultant specializing in organizational transformation and building powerful cultures. These services include leadership development, strategic consulting, and implementation of organizational shifts. Her prior roles have included: CEO of Krysalis Consulting Group, Senior Consultant to JMW Consultants, COO & Partner of Mindsuite Analytics, Senior Managing Partner for Integral Performance, and now CEO, Executive Coach, and Consultant for Contrast Results Group.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Nielsen has received awards and accolades being recognized worldwide for her influence and commitment. She was recently chosen by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as the Top Inspirational Business Coach of the Year for 2022. For 2021 Christine was featured on the famous Reuters Building in Times Square, NYC, and she received the Top Business Coach of the Decade award and was honored with the Empowered Woman of the Year award from 2020 at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the Plaza Hotel NYC. In 2019 she was selected as IAOTP’s Top Consultant of the Year. Christine has also received the Women of Inspiration Global Achievement Award, multiple speaking awards, and sales awards.

Recently, Christine launched several new programs to help business leaders and entrepreneurs manage stress, stay focused and achieve their goals. The Contrast Show – A Strikingly Different Conversation, launched this year, discusses real challenges people are facing in business.

In addition to her successful career and raising her family, Christine also works with young women who are rebuilding their lives and recovering from addictions. She played competitive women’s hockey and volunteers within her community by coaching and mentoring.

For more information on Christine Nielsen please visit: www.contrastresults.com

Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8lm_RgXSlY

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

