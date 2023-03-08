A Peak Into BOSS’ Quarterly Outsource Accounting Training Program 2023

The only outsource accounting firm in Australia to fully train its accountants, BOSS (Back Office Shared Services), pulls back the blinds to expose its 2023 first quarter training program.

To make sure all BOSS bookkeepers and outsource accounting staff keep ahead of all the constantly changing Taxation guidelines in Australia, BOSS has made available a look at the new schedule for the first quarter of the 2023 accountant’s training program which will be running twice monthly on Saturdays of each month.

BOSS’ clients will never have to train their outsourced staff. BOSS proudly takes care of all the training of all outsourced accountants and bookkeepers providing BOSS accounting clients relief of stress knowing that their BOSS staff are constantly updated on all taxation changes. Each training session begins at 8.30am and concludes at 1pm, Indian Standard Time.

For interested parties further information on BOSS’ twice monthly tax training program, please visit BOSS at Training and Supervision website page.

The twice monthly Saturday session’s topics for 2023 include the following:

Income Tax Reconciliation & Franking Credit / Non-commercial loss – Specific Topics / Personal ITR finalisation / (Income)-Specific Topics / Capital Gains Provisions, Workings and SBE Exemptions/Concessions / Single Touch Payroll and Reconciliation / Tax Offset, Medicare Levy, Medicare Levy Surcharge, HELP / SBE – Advance provisions / FBT on Car & Entertainment / Reconciliation – GST, Wages, Sales / Division 7A & Scenarios / Analysis of ATO reports / Payroll summary, super related topics / Summarising bi-monthly Tax updates- Seminar / Foreign Tax Credit Offset Rules / Rental property income and CGT on sale of rental property / Main residence exemptions – full and partial / Hire Purchase, Chattel Mortgage & Lease – Accounting and tax treatment and donation (DGR ) / Base Rate Entity, Passive income, SBE, being SBE -concession in brief / SMSF – Introductions, Contributions, Tax Consequences / Dividends/ Distributions, Actuary, ECPI, GST & Taxes and Members – Account Types, Pension, Lumpsum, Transfer balance cap & reporting, LRBA & NRAS

In addition to the above, BOSS will also perform team building activities by the HR team.

On asking Prasad, the Senior Manager for BOSS about the reason why BOSS provides free tax training to all their outsourced staff, Prasad replied, “It makes it much easier for Australian firms to know that all the training required by the government to keep an accountant up to date, is done in person by BOSS. Not only is it easier to do the training in person, but it’s a load off a firm’s mind to know they don’t personally have to keep staff up to date. It just makes it one less task for management to consider. Whilst BOSS looks after all of its clients’ outsourcing accounting needs, it makes sense we also look after all of the training requirements as well. BOSS is extremely proud of its training, we believe we offer something that other outsourcing firms simply do not, a top quality ongoing training program.”

BOSS believes in handling all of the constraints an Australian accounting firm would normally have to handle in regards to staff. Tax training attendance is mandatory and the meetings will always include two quarter hour breaks.

All BOSS outsourced bookkeeping and accounting staff can get any questions they may have answered by the Director, Kiran Kumar who is an Affiliate Chartered Accountant (CAANZ), a Certified Management Accountant (IMA, USA) and an Associate Financial Accountant (IFA, UK). Accountants also can consult with a team of reviewers who have a combined experience of over 50 years in Australian law and taxation.

About BOSS, BACK OFFICE SHARED SERVICES PTY LTD

BOSS (Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd) was founded in 2004 to provide skilled accountants and bookkeepers on a full-time, part-time and casual basis to commercial enterprises, accounting and financial services firms in Australia.

BOSS India is a subsidiary of BOSS Australia and runs just like an ultra-modern paperless Australian public practice because the Director and Accountancy Practice Principal, Peter Vickers, has been operating his own successful Australian public practice for over twenty years.