Bonhams Watches London Springs Into Action With Successful Season Opener

London, Knightsbridge – Friday, February 24, 2023

Feb 2023

London, Knightsbridge

Patek Philippe. A recently serviced 18K gold automatic calendar wristwatch

Aquanaut, Ref: 5066J-001, Purchased 2nd February 1999

Bonhams Watches London sprang into action on Wednesday with a resounding success for its season-opening sale at Knightsbridge which achieved a total of nearly 990,000 and 87% sell-through rate (96% by value).

The sale offered a diverse selection of timepieces, from early pocket watches to contemporary tool wristwatches, reflecting various styles, tastes and periods, with all sectors performing well.

Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet were the dominant names in the sales top ten, with particularly strong results for:

An 18K gold Patek Philippe Aquanaut automatic calendar wristwatch, circa 1999, a water-resistant design featuring a sporty rubber strap, which sold at top estimate for 35,580. This watch reflected the current demand for larger dials.

An Audemars Piquet Royal Oak Offshore, stainless steel automatic calendar chronograph wristwatch, circa 2015, sold above estimate for 16,575.

Another impressive result was achieved by an early Heuer Autavia chronograph wristwatch, reference 2446, circa 1960, which sold for 19,125. Celebrating TAG Heuers two historical pillars of automotive and aviation, the Autavia was initially used as a dashboard timer for cars and aircraft before transforming into a wristwatch.

The current clamour for Cartier continues, with timepieces from the house selling well, notably a circa 1905 platinum and diamond set pendant watch which made 11,475, exceeding its top estimate.

Watches with hardstone dials also performed well, their unusual designs now firmly in the mindset of general collectors.

Penelope Andrews, Bonhams Head of Watches in London, said We are delighted with this weeks results and it is a great way to start the year here in London. There has been a lot of talk lately of prices softening but the consistently strong prices achieved on Wednesday show that the market is continuing to be stable and resilient.

The next Knightsbridge sale to be staged by Bonhams Watches will take place on 11 May.