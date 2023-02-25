Hong Kong – Reminder to members of the public on fraudulent phone calls purporting to be made by CA or OFCA

Reminder to members of the public on fraudulent phone calls purporting to be made by CA or OFCA ******************************************************************************************



The Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) today (February 24) reminded members of the public to stay alert to fraudulent calls purporting to be made by the Communications Authority (CA) or OFCA in relation to real-name registration for SIM-cards.

A spokesman for OFCA said, “OFCA has received reports from members of the public today on fraudulent calls purporting to be made by the CA or OFCA. The calls were made in the form of pre-recorded message or by a real person claiming that as the recipients had failed to complete real-name registrations for their SIM-cards, their telephone services would be suspended unless they provided personal information for the callers to complete the real-name registration for them.”

OFCA clarified that the CA and OFCA have never made and will not make such phone calls. Members of the public should disregard these calls, and under no circumstances should they disclose their personal information to the callers. They may report cases of suspected phone scam to the Police.