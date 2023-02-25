Hong Kong – Transcript of remarks by S for S after Fight Crime Committee meeting (with video)

Transcript of remarks by S for S after Fight Crime Committee meeting (with video) *********************************************************************************



Following is the transcript of remarks by the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, at a media session after the Fight Crime Committee meeting at Central Government Offices this afternoon (February 24):



Reporter: You mentioned just now that, you mentioned two people I think, one of them visited 59 inmates for 395 times and the other 47 people for more than 200 times. What do you think they are trying to do? Are you saying that by making the visit to inmates they are endangering national security? If so, how do they do that? My second question is regarding He Jiankui. Can you explain why the visa of the mainland scientist is actually revoked? Do you think the matter actually affected Hong Kong’s international image in terms of its talent attraction policy?



Secretary for Security: Regarding your question about two people who have visited the inmates for hundreds of times, first of all, you have to know that he has no personal connection with those inmates. And the purpose of his visit is basically to instil hatred against the Government and to instil negative feeling about the Government, which is in contradiction with our rehabilitation aims of our correctional institutions. So this is a security threat, this is a threat to Hong Kong. Your second question is about He Jiankui. Basically, we have to see each case on its own merit. If we have evidence to show that the applicant is not actually fitting all the criteria, of course we will screen out his/her application.



Reporter: Can you explain what are the crimes involved in terms of visiting the inmates?



Secretary for Security: Actually I am not saying that at this moment of time, there is evidence to substantiate a crime but this is something that we have to look into. Is there anyone trying to instil hatred, trying to endanger national security through influencing the inmates? This is something that we are looking into. As investigation is ongoing, I am afraid I cannot disclose more details but it is along that way. Thank you.



(Please also refer to the Chinese portion of the transcript.)