Hong Kong – Murder in Tai Po

Murder in Tai Po



Police are investigating a murder case in Tai Po, in which a 28-year-old woman died.

Police received a report on February 22 that the 28-year-old woman was found missing after she was last seen near Kadoorie Hill, Kowloon City on February 21 afternoon.

After investigation, Police found some sections of human body inside a unit in Lung Mei Village, Tai Po yesterday (February 24) afternoon. The deceased was suspected to be the missing woman.

Two men, aged 31 and 65, and a 63-year-old woman were arrested for murder, and are now being detained for further enquiries.

A meat slicer, an electric saw and some clothing in suspected connection with the case were seized at scene.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted later to ascertain the cause of death of the deceased.

Active investigation by the Regional Crime Unit of Kowloon West is underway. Police do not rule out the possibility that more arrests will be made. Anyone who witnessed the case or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 8281 or 9702 9757.