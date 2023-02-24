Hong Kong – Correctional officers combat illicit activities of persons in custody (with photos)

Correctional officers combat illicit activities of persons in custody (with photos) ***********************************************************************************



​The Correctional Services Department (CSD) today (February 23) launched an operation at Stanley Prison to combat illicit activities of persons in custody.

The management of Stanley Prison recently stepped up measures to combat illicit gambling activities among persons in custody and took disciplinary actions against those suspected to have committed disciplinary offences. Thereafter, the institution management continued to closely monitor other target persons in custody.

At 8.47am today, 15 male persons in custody aged between 26 and 51 engaged in a fight inside a dining hall for illicit gambling issue. Officers at the scene immediately stopped the fight and summoned reinforcement. OC foam was applied to subdue them after warnings given were futile.

During the incident, 10 persons in custody sustained injuries to their head, back, hands, legs, etc. respectively. After examination and treatment by the institution Medical Officer, two of them were referred to a public hospital for further treatment whilst eight of them did not need to be sent out. The remaining five persons in custody did not sustain any injury. The case has been reported to the Police for investigation. All the persons in custody concerned have been removed from association pending further investigation.

In order to crack down on the illicit activities, the CSD has deployed the Regional Response Team, staff of the Security Section and Dog Unit to reinforce the management of Stanley Prison to conduct a special searching operation. During the operation, eight persons in custody were found in possession of unauthorised articles and removed from association for investigation. The atmosphere at Stanley Prison is stable at present. The CSD will closely monitor the situation and the activities of persons in custody concerned.

In order to assist persons in custody to rehabilitate in a safe and orderly environment, the CSD spares no effort in combating illicit activities of all kinds in its institutions.

Stanley Prison is a maximum security institution for the detention of male adult convicted and remand persons in custody.