Author Gordon Bonnet Releases his Seventeenth Book in Time for Mardi Gras

Author Gordon Bonnet currently lives in upstate New York, but he was born and raised near the swamps of Lafayette, Louisiana. The perfect setting for a ghost story.

The Communion of Shadows is set in the year 1850, and begins when four friends seek shelter from a storm. Its the type of night when ghosts walk, uttered by one of the men, begins the haunting storytelling.

Not necessarily scary, these tales will come close to breaking your heart. If you were kind to the person while they were alive, then theres no need to fear their ghost, is a common theme throughout this book. The living do not need to fear the dead. They might even share one or two laughs.

The inspiration for this book came from my childhood in Louisiana, says Bonnet. That, and my love of creepy tales. The stories in The Communion of Shadows are based on tales that have been told for generations.

Since many Cajun terms are used by the characters, weve included a glossary so readers can look up the words they dont understand. Youll also find thought-provoking discussion questions that would be useful in a classroom or book club.

The publisher is planning several promotions at launch time, and a book signing event with the author at Buffalo Street Books in Ithaca, New York. The signing will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at

3:30pm.

The Communion of Shadows is available in paperback, e-book, and audiobook. It is published by Motina Books Publishing and is available everywhere books are sold. Discounts are available on bulk orders for classroom, book clubs, and other groups. Please reach out directly to the publisher.

About the Author

Gordon Bonnet has been writing fiction since he was six years old, with a passion for storytelling and a deep love of the written word. He has always been fascinated with the paranormal, but his love of science, languages, and history also shows through in his writing.

He also writes the popular skepticism and critical thinking blog Skeptophilia, as well as producing the weekly YouTube Skeptophilia video. You can also follow him on Twitter ( @ ) TalesOfWhoa and Instagram ( @ ) skygazer227 dot http://www dot GordonBonned dot com

When hes not writing, he can usually be found running, making pottery, or playing music. He lives in rural upstate New York with his wife and two dogs.

Purchase The Communion of Shadows on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Communion-Shadows-Gordon-Bonnet-ebook/dp/B0BJ6FN8JG

