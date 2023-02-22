Hong Kong – Hong Kong and UK sign MOU on exchanges in infrastructure projects (with photo)

Hong Kong and UK sign MOU on exchanges in infrastructure projects (with photo) ******************************************************************************



The Development Bureau (DEVB) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA), part of the Cabinet Office and HM Treasury of the United Kingdom (UK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in London today (February 22, London time) with a view to enhancing collaboration in exchanging expertise and experience between Hong Kong and the UK in implementing infrastructure projects.



The MOU was signed by the Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Mr Ricky Lau, and the Chief Executive of the IPA, Mr Nick Smallwood.



Mr Lau said that Hong Kong and the UK recognise the complexity of implementing infrastructure projects and the challenges and opportunities in the delivery of Hong Kong and the UK’s infrastructure programmes. The MOU strengthens the collaboration in raising the productivity, financial and cost management as well as performance of the construction industries in the respective markets, and transforming the process of project delivery through adoption of digital technology and innovative construction methods, as well as enhancing the leadership competency and project delivery capability of project leaders.



Also attending the signing ceremony were the Head of the Project Strategy and Governance Office of the DEVB, Mr John Kwong, and the Director of Function, Profession and Standards of the IPA, Ms Karina Singh.