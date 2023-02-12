Hong Kong – Police work with OFCA to promote anti-scam messages (with photos)

Police work with OFCA to promote anti-scam messages (with photos) *****************************************************************



In view of a marked increase in the number of deception cases in recent years, Police, in collaboration with the Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) and mobile network operators, set up a working group in September 2022 to coordinate the formulation of telecommunications measures against telephone and online deception, as well as enhancing cooperation on anti-deception publicity and education in order to step up efforts in combatting deception and disseminate anti-scam messages to the public in a more comprehensive manner.

A roving exhibition themed “Smart Use of Communications Services” from yesterday (February 11) for two consecutive days, with various activities including the display of informative panels, consumer education short videos and game booths, was organised by the OFCA at L3, The LOHAS, 1 Lohas Park Road, Tseung Kwan O, with an aim to enhance public knowledge about how to choose and use communications services smartly. In support of the exhibition, officers of the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre (ADCC) and CyberDefender of Police took part in the event to elaborate some common fraud typologies and educate the public to stay vigilant against deception when using communications services.

Police also took this opportunity to promote the 24-hour “Anti-Scam Helpline 18222” operated by the ADCC and the one-stop scam and pitfall search engine “Scameter” on the CyberDefender website. When the public encounters suspicious calls, messages and websites and the like, they can enter the platform account name or number, payment account, phone number, email address, URL, etc. on “Scameter” to assess the risk of fraud or call the “Anti-Scam Helpline 18222” for enquiries.