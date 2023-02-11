Meet WGY Travel: Introducing the “Vacation Planner” to Make Custom Travel Logistics Seamless

Michael Zuchelli doesn’t know where he’s traveling in 2023, but he knows how he’ll get there: with the help of a WGY travel advisor using the new “vacation planner” feature.

A travel professional gives him “peace of mind” in an increasingly unpredictable world, says Zuchelli, a CEO from New York City and long time client of WGY. When he works with an advisor, he says, “I know they’ll maximize my hard-earned leisure travel and even negotiate my business room blocks for my company.”

The new WGY Vacation Planner allows someone to enter all of their preferences and receive a real-time white glove travel advisor with 24/7 service to curate the perfect getaway.

“If you value your own time, then there is no logistical reason why you wouldn’t have an expert travel advisor plan your holiday,” says Vivian Chambers, Owner of The Muse Collection. “They can guide you in making the perfect decision for your travel needs.”

“Travel continues to be challenging with a multitude of flight cancellations and delays never mind the new COVID restrictions. Why not have an expert navigate these challenges on your behalf,” explains Chambers. “Tackling last-minute trip changes, working with travel insurance companies, and handling traveler anxiety about upcoming trips in the age of COVID has been a major part of the job for the last few years,” added Justin Keeperman, co-founder of WGY in Miami. “And with that experience comes a lot of new knowledge that I think is making the industry better as a whole,” added Chambers.

“The vacation planner is not just a generic documents listing typical tourist attractions, but rather, they take into account the interests and goals of each client and generate a highly personalized and curated itinerary,” said Keeperman.

About WGY Travel

Brazilian born ultra-convivial connector Luiz Hoinkis and luxury marketing professional and former New Yorker Justin Keeperman formed WGY Lifestyle in 2012 with offices in both Miami Beach, Florida and São Paulo, Brazil. This full-service, lifestyle management company and luxury travel agency, certified by the IATAN network of worldwide agents, operates 24/7/265 and strives to provide the highest level of services in the private concierge and travel industries for the uber-busy individuals, families and executives on the go. The company has established unique partnerships with major global airlines, hotel groups, vendors and luxury brands. It’s composed of highly trained industry “Life Stylists” who are connected in major worldwide cities who operate with the goal of significantly changing the private concierge industry by offering its clientele unmatched service, customized A to Z experiences, insider tips and luxury privileges (not available to just anyone). WGY Lifestyle prides itself on convenience, exclusivity, access, and discretion to ensure clients get what they want, when they want it, 24/7, 365 days a year, no matter how short of notice or outrageous the request. WGY opens the door of privilege and gives its clients the ultimate gift of time – time to indulge in their personalized lifestyle.