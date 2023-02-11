Lexus, Toyota Recognized in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study Results

PLANO – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 10, 2023

The results of the J.D. Power 2023 Vehicle Dependability Study are in: Lexus ranks #1 in vehicle dependability among all brands with an overall score of 133 (PP100) vs the industry average 186 in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study.

In addition, Toyota Motor Corporation received the most model-level awards, six, of all automakers for the following vehicles (segment):

Lexus NX (Compact Premium SUV)

Lexus RX (Midsize Premium SUV)

Toyota C-HR (Small SUV)

Toyota Highlander (Upper Midsize SUV)

Toyota Sienna (Minivan)

Toyota Tacoma (Midsize Pickup)

The 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study is based on responses from 30,062 original owners of 2020 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership. The study was fielded from August through November 2022.

