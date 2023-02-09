Legal and Regulatory Issues in Esports Are One of the Main Factors in This Year’s Casino Esport Conference

The Casino Esport Conference is pleased to announce their upcoming Casino Esport Conference in Las Vegas, NV 2023 and the new Casino Esport Conference University (CEC – U) in Las Vegas, NV on February 27 – March 1, 2023.

The CEC and CEC – U will be held at Alexis Park Resort, 375 E Harmon Ave., Las Vegas, NV.

The CEC, which has been held for the past seven years in Las Vegas, is now including an extra classroom/workshop event called CEC- U. The main CEC is packed with speakers and panels that will, at its core, cover Esports, video gaming, and more. The CEC covers many topics related to entertainment, referred to as Techtainment. This event is also an excellent opportunity for companies looking to enter this lucrative space.

You do not need to be in the Casino industry to attend. The CEC event will also be open to many non-wagering operators, municipalities, and anyone in entertainment.

5 top reasons features include:

Tournaments with prizes (Operated by Next Gaming)

Trip to special locations in Las Vegas

World-class training and panels

Mixers/Networking events plus Breakfast/Lunch each day

Pro athletes are also into Esports and Wagering, competitions, and Investment. Meet them and hear how they work in this fast-growing, lucrative business.

Take part in the three-day Retro Esport Tournament and win a grand prize. You will compete against others in games like asteroids and bust a move. Top prizes include gamer furniture and other related prizes.

The CEC and Lightware are planning an experience at the Illuminarium, where you can stomp on an Asteroid and take a trip to space sponsored by Lightware.

During the upcoming CEC Mixer Event in Illumiarium Space Experience in Las Vegas at Area 15, guests can enjoy cocktails and curated eats, surrounded by cutting-edge projection and audio systems that will transport them to the ‘deep space’ through a truly immersive experience, powered by Lightware.

Transportation to and from Alexis Park Resort at 4:45 PM on day one (CEC-U) is provided By Lightware.

Exclusive Special first-time CEC event.

An all-inclusive guided prepaid tour of Area 15, Omega Mart, and Meow Wolf (the regular ticket price is included with your CEC pass). Sponsored by Meow Wolf.

Day 1,

CEC-U includes hands-on class-style training.

Gaming Labs International, for the first time, is providing education and information on Esports and how to integrate it into your igaming/online and land-based casinos. GLI will describe how it can provide Esports expert consultation in a variety of areas, including creating procedures for verifying eSports gaming equipment; controls to prevent locally installed cheats; and ensuring the integrity of IT infrastructure; best practices for rules, controls, exception handling, and anti-corruption; and certification of equipment for eSports wagering for compliance with sports betting regulations. Contact GLI’s eSports Team today and learn how we can assist you in providing stakeholders with assurance that your eSports platform is random and secure.

Day 2 and 3, their unique style Expo, Panels networking provides tons of information and tools to move your Esport ventures onward and upward.

Featured speakers include:

Jan Jones Blackhurst – Executive Director, UNLV Black Fire Leadership Initiative Caesars Entertainment Board of Directors Chief Executive in Residence, UNLV International Gaming Institute.

Jan Jones Blackhurst is a long-time political and business leader who spent most of the 1990s as the first woman mayor of Las Vegas and one of the most popular mayors in Vegas’ history.

Michael Kilpatrick Morton – Senior Policy Counsel Administration Division Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Seth Schorr – Chairman, Downtown Grand and CEO, Fifth Street Gaming.

Lukas Eggen – An award-winning journalist and podcaster in Las Vegas. He co-founded LAN Parties: A Gaming and Esports Podcast at the Las Vegas Review-Journal with Ryan Smith in 2020. Lukas conducts interviews with a variety of people in the gaming and esports industries while helping the local esports scene in Las Vegas grow and thrive.

Oliver Lovat – His expertise is in customer-facing real estate and the evolution of Las Vegas, serving as faculty at City, University of London Business School in London, as a regular contributor at the UNLV, and previously as faculty at The University College of Estate Management, lecturing on strategic asset management.

Some of the major topics include:

· Gambling and Wagering

· Collegiate Esports

· Professional Esports

· Esports and video gaming eco-systems and cultural aspects

· Esports Marketing.

· Tourism Impact

· Hardware

· Hosting Esport Tournaments

· Esports and igaming

· Esports Legal and Regulation

· Investment

· Casino of the Future

· Immersive experiences

· Innovation UNLV (Black Fire) and Stockton U

History of the CEC

The CEC was started seven years ago by the Fox brothers, Ari and Ben Fox, to teach and integrate the gambling and esports industries to pave the future for the brick-and-mortar and online casino market. Today the CEC has expanded its education conferences to include Web 3, NFTs, the Metaverse, Immersive experiences, and VR.AR and MR, among other topics. These subjects are presented by people within these fields to the casino industry to educate and share ideas with those outside the casino industry. This helps enlighten the gambling industry about the possibilities of what the CEC calls Techtainment. These expansive discussions are taught at the annual Las Vegas CEC, held from February 27 to March 1, 2023, at Alexis Park in Las Vegas. The CEC/EIC is a newer summit focusing on esports.

Dates and more:

The Fox Brothers are also the founders of Gameacon, a consumer-focused convention that started in Atlantic City in 2015. The Fox brothers are returning with Gameacon this year at the Showboat Hotel.

CEC/EIC/Stockton University in Atlantic City, NJ (the state of NJ, and Stockton University, Esport Innovation center) to be held on October 18 & 19, 2023.

CEC/CEC-U – In Las Vegas, NV, February 27 – March 1, 2023.

For more information and updates, please visit www.casinoesportconf.com.

Please email us at info@casinoesportconf.com or call 201-450-1718.

