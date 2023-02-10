Author Readings and Discussion with Jamie Fiore Higgins, Frank May, and Wes Sherman

Author Readings and Discussion at The Center

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Feb. 7, 2023 – PRLog — The Center for Contemporary Art (“The Center”) is pleased to announce an evening with authors Jamie Fiore Higgins, Frank May, and Wes Sherman on Friday, February 24 from 6-7:30pm. Each author will be doing a reading from their book, followed by a discussion and book signing. The evening culminates with guests participating in a bookmaking art project.

Jamie Fiore Higgins – Bully Market – My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs is a rare, riveting insider’s account on Wall Street—an updated “Liar’s Poker”—where greed coupled with misogyny and discrimination enforces a culture of exclusion in the upper echelons of Goldman Sachs. Jamie Fiore Higgins worked as a managing director at Goldman Sachs. One of just 8 percent of Goldman employees to earn the managing director title, she was the highest-ranking woman in her department. An active member of the Women’s Network Committee, Fiore Higgins spent her workdays running the trainee and internship programs, recruiting, and managing top equity clients and $100 billion in stock. Living in New Jersey with her husband and four children, she is a trained coach working with teens to hone in on their leadership skills, high school, and college graduates as they begin careers, professionals as they navigate the workforce, and those in midlife looking to reinvent themselves. Higgins was named one of the Financial Times “Top 25 Most Influential Women of 2022.”

Frank May – Penumbra is the first collaboration between artists Frank May and Wes Sherman. May’s conceptual social media poetry is inspired by the paintings and drawings of Sherman. When seen next to each other in this printed format it brings new insights to the poetry of Frank May and to the paintings and drawings of Wes Sherman. Frank May is an artist, gallerist, and educator. He considers all media his province. May works in sculpture, painting, drawing, photography, installation, performance, design, video, film, sound, writing, poetry, digital, and conceptual art. He is the owner and curator of M Galleries (mgalleries.org) a network of galleries and studios based out of Washington, NJ. Frank has a degree in sculpture from Mason Gross School of the Arts-Rutgers, New Brunswick, NJ. He is also on the faculty of the duCret School of Art in Plainfield, NJ and The Center for Contemporary Art in Bedminster, NJ.

Wes Sherman – This is True is a book that sees the object of a book as a sculptural object using drawings to interact with the book itself in a new way. Wes Sherman has been an artist for 30 years. In that time, he has had 45 solo exhibitions and has been in hundreds of group exhibitions. He is the Curator and Chair of Exhibitions at The Center for Contemporary Art in Bedminster, NJ where he had dedicated many volunteer hours to showcasing New Jersey art and artists. He has been a frequent visiting artist at universities and schools and is regularly asked to lead art programs for organizations and clubs. An adjunct professor, Sherman teaches at William Paterson University and Raritan Valley Community College. He received his MFA at Rutgers University, where he studied with his mentor Tom Nozkowski. He lives in Hackettstown, NJ with his wife, Vonda Givens, and their tiny dog Country Sweetheart Miss Minnie Pearl.