Poster Launch of the Documentary Film, The Angel Within

Stralent Brand Management hosted the poster launch of the highly anticipated documentary film by Fahim Hamid Ali, “The Angel Within” at the Lionhead Golf Club in Brampton, ON. The event was attended by dignitaries, business leaders, accomplished professionals, journalists, and members of diverse communities.

The film is a heartfelt story of Canada’s resilience, showcasing the nation’s values of social justice, compassion, equality, and civil liberties. It provides a thought-provoking examination of the country’s collective ethos and conduct in the world, particularly during the recent global health crisis. Speaking on the occasion, Majid Kazmi, CEO of Stralent Brand Management said, “The Angel Within is a celebration of the timeless values that make us human and Canadian. It is a call for introspection and discernment in our everyday lives.”

Directed by Fahim Hamid Ali, the film showcases Canada’s welcome of immigrants and its citizens’ support of diverse communities before and during the pandemic. It features interviews with prominent thought leaders from various walks of life. The film highlights the struggles of immigrant communities, their lives, and humble beginnings in their countries of origin.

Dignitaries who spoke on the occasion included the Mayor of Milton, Gordan Krantz, the Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, Members of Parliament Iqra Khalid, Adam van Koeverdan and Shafqat Ali, Members of Provincial Parliament Sheref Sabawy and Deepak Anand, Councillor John Challinor II, the representative from the office of MP Parm Gill, Kamel Shezad, and the representative from the presenting patron Humaniti Fortune Ibare-Jones.

Speakers praised Fahim Hamid Ali and his team for their hard work in creating this groundbreaking work in documentary filmmaking. The program included a video presentation highlighting earlier works by the director and his team of filmmakers, cinematographers, editors, narrative directors, and voice artists.

Speaking to the audience, Fahim said, “In an increasingly divisive world, it is the human spirit of common citizens that keeps our moral compass aligned to timeless universal values. Through projects like The Angel Within, we aspire to build the capacity to balance material progress with the progression of our value systems.”

The team embarked upon this project during the pandemic with an aim to showcase the diverse communities standing united and working together to safeguard the life, health, and livelihood of all Canadians.

The film features visuals that seamlessly interweave with the narrative and includes interviews with government representatives, front-line workers, immigrants, refugees, community leaders, and common people. It is a non-partisan, not-for-profit, and non-commercial endeavor, supported by members of diverse communities.

Being promoted by the premium marketing and branding firm, Stralent Brand Management, “The Angel Within” is set to premiere at the red carpet event at TIFF Bell Lightbox in April of this year.