Chris Stapleton Adds New 2023 Headline Tour Dates

SET TO PERFORM NATIONAL ANTHEM AT SUPER BOWL LVII

Chris Stapletonwill embark on an extensive series of headline shows later this year. Produced by Live Nation, the newly confirmed All-American Road Show 2023 tour dates kick off April 26 at El Pasos UTEP Don Haskins Center and include stops at Syracuses St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfields Xfinity Center, St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charlestons Credit One Stadium, Bangors Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilfords Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (two nights), Torontos Budweiser Stage and Alpharettas Ameris Bank Amphitheatre among many others.

Special guests featured on the tour include Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuartand His Fabulous SuperlativesandThe War and Treaty. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the headline dates go on-sale next Friday, February 10 at 10:00amlocal time.Stapletons fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages with pre-sale starting Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00amlocal time through Thursday, February 9 at 10:00pmlocal time. Full ticket details can be found atwww.chrisstapleton.com/tour.Citi is the official card of Chris Stapletons All-American Road Show 2023 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00amlocal time until Thursday, February 9 at 10:00pmlocal time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visitwww.citientertainment.com.

In addition to the new All-American Road Show dates, Stapleton is set to perform thenational anthematSuper Bowl LVIInext Sunday, February 12 on FOX. He will also headline bothRodeoHoustonon March 16 and Stagecoach Music Festival on April 30 and will join George Strait for a series of stadium shows with special guests Little Big Town.

Kentucky-born Stapletonis an 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the countrys most respected and beloved musicians. Most recently, he was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Yearfor the sixth timesetting the record for most wins ever in the category. Additionally, his most recent album,Starting Over, won Best Country Album at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs as well as earningAlbum of the Year honors at both the 54th Annual CMA Awards and 56thACM Awards. The record followsStapletons pair of Platinum-certifiedreleases from 2017,From A Room: Volume 1andFrom A Room: Volume 2,as well as his x5 Platinum breakthrough solo debut album,Traveller.

In addition to his work as a musician,Stapletonand his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitablefund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to theirheart. Most recently,their Kentucky Rising concert last fallraised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.

March 16Houston, TXRodeoHouston

March 17Durant, OKChoctaw Grand Theater

March 18Durant, OKChoctaw Grand Theater

April 26El Paso, TXUTEP Don Haskins Center*

April 27Albuquerque, NMIsleta Amphitheater*

April 29Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowl Willie Nelsons 90th Birthday

April 30Indio, CAStagecoach

May 6Glendale, AZState Farm Stadium

May 27Columbus, OHBuckeye Country Superfest

June 1Moline, ILVibrant Arena at The MARK

June 2Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena

June 3Milwaukee, WIAmerican Family Field

June 8Syracuse, NYSt. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

June 9Mansfield, MAXfinity Center+

June 15Spokane, WASpokane Arena

June 16Bend, ORHayden Homes Amphitheater

June 17Seattle, WALumen Field

June 22Des Moines, IAWells Fargo Arena

June 23Wichita, KSINTRUST Bank Arena

June 24Denver, COEmpower Field at Mile High

July 6Bangor, MEMaine Savings Amphitheater

July 8Cavendish, PEICavendish Beach Music Festival

July 13Charleston, SCCredit One Stadium#

July 14Virginia Beach, VAVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

July 15Baltimore, MDCFG Bank Arena#

July 19Omaha, NECHI Health Center**

July 20St. Louis, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

July 21-22Cullman, ALRock the South

July 28Nashville, TNNissan Stadium

July 29Nashville, TNNissan Stadium

August 5Tampa, FLRaymond James Stadium

August 10Gilford, NHBank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 11Gilford, NHBank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 17Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage

August 19Montreal, QCLasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 25Alpharetta, GAAmeris Bank Amphitheatre

*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lanewith George Strait and special guests Little Big Townwith special guests Marcus King andThe War and Treaty

+with special guests Charley Crockett andThe War and Treaty

with special guestsMarty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlativesand Allen Stone

#with special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone**with special guestsMarty Stuart and His Fabulous SuperlativesandThe War and Treaty

with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone

