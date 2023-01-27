“The Unexpected Witness” by Jennifer Ann Ducharme is a Riveting Suspense Book with a Captivating Plot and Characters

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, January 26, 2023

A hugely entertaining first novel for lovers of suspense fiction, “The Unexpected Witness” takes hold of its readers and draws them to an enthralling puzzle.

Minor crimes happen everywhere, but what if one witnesses a severe crime involving property loss or harm to others? Understandingly, witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. It can quickly turn a witness life around instantly, but it can also be a chance to help the victim attain justice.

How can one navigate through life after witnessing a crime? Jennifer Ann Ducharmes The Unexpected Witness flawlessly captured its twists and turns with its riveting plot and captivating characters.

Set against the beautiful city lights of New York, Durcharmes mystery/suspense novel comes with surprising elements, making it an intelligent page-turner. The Unexpected Witness tells the story of Shannon Drake, a commercial photographer, who became the sole witness to a cold-blooded murder. Unknown to her, the death of a stranger was just the start of her difficulties, for there were other deadly players involved apart from the elusive killer.

When Shannon realized she had accidentally taken a photo of him, she crossed up with Agent Cody Slater, who thinks the current case hes working on is connected to hers. To stop the threats against her, Cody, tasked with protecting her, must fight his increasing desire for her. What awaits the unexpected witness and the star detective?

Learn more about Jennifer Ann Ducharme and her works by visiting her website: https://www.jenniferannducharmeauthor.com/.

The Unexpected Witness

Author | Jennifer Ann Ducharme

Genre |Thriller and Suspense

Publisher | ReadersMagnet LLC

Published date | June 16, 2022

Author

Jennifer Ann DuCharme is a published writer and photographer from Hendersonville, NC. Writing and Photography have been her passion for several years. She has written several novels. She hopes to continue sharing her stories with the readers of the world.

Through the years, she has traveled and lived in different places that have inspired her novels and Photography, which she does on the side, Inspirational Photography.

In addition, shes a preschool teacher. She spends her days caring for and teaching three- to four-year-olds.