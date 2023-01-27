“Treats & Tales” by Rotha J. Dawkins Will Be Displayed at the 2023 LibLearnX

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Thursday, January 26, 2023

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet is ready to display the captivating action-adventure book Treats & Tales by Rotha J. Dawkins at LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience on January 2730, 2023, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA.

The entertaining stories and easy-to-follow guides in Treats & Tales are sure to win over readers. Included in this book are charming illustrations and visuals. One of the books stories tells about a dachshund dog on the run named Lil Red. She and her friends carry on conversations with each other as if they are people, and their wild adventure in search of survival is a fun learning experience for kids of all ages.

After reading Rotha J. Dawkins captivating stories, readers will have a newfound appreciation for the courage of firefighters as they learn more about their lives outside the station. Firefighters in Thomasville joked, as they observed the authors pet, Peppermint, If there is such a thing as reincarnation, let me come back as Rothas dog.

Anyone interested in fun and uplifting stories of brave firefighters can get a copy of Treats & Tales by Rotha J. Dawkins today, available on the ReadersMagnet Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.

Treats & Tales

Author | Rotha J. Dawkins

Genre | Literature and Fiction, Action and Adventure

Publisher | ReadersMagnet LLC

Published date | September 24, 2022

Author

Rotha J. Dawkins was born in Lexington, North Carolina. She is a graduate of Lexington High School. While still a student and just eighteen, she held the first fashion show in Lexington with twenty-five garments she had designed and made. The show, sponsored by the Belk-Martin store, was promoted statewide. Rotha received scholarships and awards. She went to New York University and Mayer School of Dress Design in New York City and received a degree in draping and fashion design.