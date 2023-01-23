The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abriged) (Revised) at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a wild twist on Shakespeare, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) as its next student production. All 37 plays in 97 minutes!

Featured in the cast are (Allister Bradberry, Solana Beach; Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Basil FitzGerald, Escondido; Elise Holland, Rancho Peñasquitos; Isabella Podesta, Carlsbad; Eben Rosenzweig, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; and Audrey Wilkins, Carlsbad).

Performances are February 16 through 19 on the mainstage at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach 92075 with show times at 5:30pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.