Harjeet Sangha joins Stenner Wealth Partners+ of CG Wealth Management as Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Advisor.

Harjeet Sangha has officially transitioned from his previous role as Portfolio Manager for firms such as Scotia Private Investment Counsel and BMO to the award-winning wealth management firm and top-ranked advisory team, Stenner Wealth Partners+ of CG Wealth Management.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Sangha as part of the Stenner Wealth Partners+ team,” says Thane Stenner, Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Advisor of Stenner Wealth Partners+. “His knowledge and experience in the finance industry will greatly strengthen our relationship with top clients across the country.”

Harjeet Sangha is both a CFA® and CAIA® charter holder and brings over 15 years of experience in wealth management. He has been responsible for managing over $500 million at his prior firms and lends his expertise in financial stewardship to successful entrepreneurs, retirees, and top executives from both private and public corporations, including charitable foundations, estates, and trusts.

“Joining a highly-ranked and notable team of wealth advisors such as Stenner Wealth Partners+ is not only an honor but a privilege, as is working with such brilliant and talented individuals in the industry,” says Sangha. “I hope to bring my skills and experience to the forefront in providing our clients with top-quality service.”

Stenner Wealth Partners+ is an award-winning team of dedicated investment consultants and portfolio managers who collectively have a combined 85 years of experience preserving and efficiently managing key client relationships across Canada and the United States. As a CG Wealth Management team, Stenner Wealth Partners+ is a national advisory team with Canada’s largest independent wealth management firm. Stenner Wealth Partners+ engages with clients who have a net worth of generally at least $25M or have a minimum of $10M CAD of investment capital.

Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.

He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School’s Executive Program. Stenner’s unique expertise and knowledge has been featured across several business news outlets including, the Globe & Mail, Financial Post, CNBC & BNN Bloomberg.

