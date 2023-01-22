Terminally-Ill Purple Heart Veteran’s Dream Comes True at the Vietnam Memorial Wall

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jan. 20, 2023 – PRLog — Vietnam War U.S. Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient David Allen Chapman II will visit the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., a Dream come true thanks to Dream Foundation.

Evan Brown at Bethany Hospice in Moultrie, Georgia, helped David reach out to Dream Foundation’s Dreams for Veterans program when David was told he had just six months to live. The program honors veterans by fulfilling their final Dreams, providing them, their families and caregivers inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life.

Dream Foundation’s contributing partner, American Airlines, will fly David and Evan to America’s capital. This marks the 23rd Dream made possible thanks to American Airlines. The airline has given one million miles since December 2020, helping bring 50 Dream recipients and family members together to date.

David’s service will be commemorated in an intimate pinning ceremony on the morning of January 22nd at the Vietnam Memorial Wall, the highlight of his momentous trip. Prince Taylor, Acting Director, Veterans Affairs Center for Development and Civic Engagement will present David with the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin to recognize, thank and honor David who served during the Vietnam War. Sons of the American Revolution color guard will also attend the ceremony in period uniforms. Press are invited to attend.

“I have a lot of appreciation and respect for my country,” says David. “I want to visit the war memorials in Washington, D.C., to honor the people I served with and anyone who has served or is currently serving for their sacrifice for this country.”

David began his service with the U.S. Army in July of 1969 when he was just 19 years old. As an infantry soldier, David was deployed to Korea and Vietnam. David was medically discharged in December of 1975 as a Purple Heart recipient. David continues to serve his veteran community, marching to raise funds for homeless veterans and food rooms.

Earlier this month, David was visited by Phillip Pitts, a North Florida-South Georgia Veterans Health System specialist and executive assistant and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association’s Georgia’s 25-5 chapter. Chapter commander, Artie “Chief” Pearson arrived with members Michael “Magic Mike” Myers, Joie “Pale Face” Myers and Dewayne “Hammer” Igou to present David with everything provided for his trip, along with a Director’s Coin, a Challenge Coin and a Dreams for Veterans pin.

About Dream Foundation: